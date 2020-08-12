TPD: Midtown crash turns fatal, victim identified

TUCSON, Ariz. — A crash that occurred at the 22nd St. and Tucson Blvd. intersection last month has turned fatal.

According to a release from TPD, on July 7, officers responded to the scene around 3:46 p.m. and found a driver unresponsive. After being transported to a local hospital, the man regained consciousness.

After a month in hospital care, he passed away on Aug. 2. He has been identified as 63-year-old Daniel Allan McCarty.

According to detectives, McCarty was driving southbound on Tucson Blvd., approaching 22nd St. when he began to "slump down" during a medical issue in his driver's seat.

His vehicle then proceeded to strike a traffic signal pole.

"Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. Due to the circumstances, there will be no citation or arrests made," TPD said.