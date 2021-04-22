TPD: Man shot near Golf Links and Kolb, suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Golf Links and Kolb Thursday.

According to TPD, one man was shot and the suspect left the scene.

Around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Buckeye police got information of a possible murder suspect at the Loves Travel Stop at Miller Road and Interstate 10.

When officers arrived, the suspect was located and taken into custody, Buckeye police said in a statement.

Officers with TPD are on their way to speak with the suspect about the incident.

No information was immediately provided on the condition of the man shot.

TPD is expected to release more information soon.