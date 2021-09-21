TPD: Man shot, injured outside convenience store near 1st, Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person has been injured after being shot in Tucson Monday evening, police say.

Officers responded to a Circle K parking lot, near First Avenue and Fort Lowell at around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police say. Upon arrival, one male victim was taken to the hospital.

At this time, there is no word on his condition, police say. One person was detained following the incident.

No further details were immediately released.

