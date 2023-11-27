TPD: Man shot following Midtown altercation dies in hospital

A man was shot and killed after allegedly instigating a fight with his ex-girlfriend and others in Midtown on Thanksgiving, according to Tucson Police Department.

Rudy Ochoa, 30, got into a verbal altercation with his ex Thursday evening, just before 7 p.m., TPD said in a news release. Ochoa showed up to her house, the release said, followed by several other people coming to the ex-girlfriend's defense.

The ex-girlfriend left with the others and Ochoa followed, the release said, swerving his truck into them through the streets of Midtown. They ended up in the 2500 block of East 21st St, where Ochoa continued the altercation, the news release said.

Ochoa approached one of the vehicles, where a 23-year-old was with a female acquaintance, the release said. Ochoa continued the confrontation and was subsequently shot, the release said.

Ochoa went to the hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday, Nov. 24. The 23-year-old was not charged.

The investigation is ongoing