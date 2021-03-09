TPD: Man shot and killed near 22nd and Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near 22nd and Pantano Monday night.

According to TPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of S. Pantano Rd.

The victim had already been driven to the hospital by his neighbor with life-threatening injuries when TPD arrived. The man died from his injuries soon after.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Travon Lewis Lavender.

According to interviews, a disagreement occurred between two sets of juveniles earlier in the day. TPD says because of that disagreement, one of the groups confronted the mother of one of the juveniles in the other group, and her boyfriend, Travon.

"Detectives believe Mr. Lavender was shot during the physical confrontation. Evidence was located at the scene and detectives are actively following up on leads," TPD said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.

More information will be released as it becomes available.