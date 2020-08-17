Menu

TPD: Police locate man reported missing

Posted at 4:18 PM, Aug 17, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police have located a man who was reported missing Monday.

TPD say a community member spotted 69-year-old Ronald Bryenton and called 911.

According to TPD, 69-year-old Ronald Bryenton was last seen near Banner University Medical Center South (2800 E Ajo Way) at 11 a.m.

Bryenton is wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, brown shoes, and a khaki baseball cap with a navy blue brim.

