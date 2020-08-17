TPD: Police locate man reported missing

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police have located a man who was reported missing Monday.

TPD say a community member spotted 69-year-old Ronald Bryenton and called 911.

🚨Missing Person has been LOCATED!***🚨

Once again, Tucson came through and helped save a life. A community member spotted Mr. Bryenton and called 911. Thank you all for sharing and keeping your 👀peeled. He is safe and found. https://t.co/y951sMRdvE — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 18, 2020

According to TPD, 69-year-old Ronald Bryenton was last seen near Banner University Medical Center South (2800 E Ajo Way) at 11 a.m.

Bryenton is wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, brown shoes, and a khaki baseball cap with a navy blue brim.