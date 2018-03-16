TPD: Man posing as district official offers student a ride

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Police Department says a high school student was approached by a stranger who offered her a ride.

According to a news release from TPD it happened on Thursday around 3 p.m. The Desert View High School student was walking to Littletown Park on Valencia near the I-10 overpass.

Officers say the girl was approached by a man who said he was a Sunnyside School District employee. He offered her a ride, she declined then walked into a nearby convenience store.

Tucson Police say the man made a U-turn, followed the girl to the store parking lot, and made contact with her again and attempted to have her get in the car.

A couple of people saw what was going on and intervened, police say, and the man drove eastbound on Valencia.

Officers are still looking for the man who they say was driving a white truck. He's described as a white male in his 20's with a thin build and long hair.

Investigators say the district reports they do not have an employee that matches the description, and their vehicles have identifying marks on them.

If you witnessed the incident, TPD would like to speak to you. You can remain anonymous and call 88-CRIME.

Below are some safety tips from Tucson Police: