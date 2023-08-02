Watch Now
TPD: Man killed at First and Wetmore Loop path Monday, July 31

Posted at 10:36 AM, Aug 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was stabbed and killed Monday, July 31 in the early morning hours on the river walk path at First and Wetmore, according to Tucson Police Department.

TPD has identified the victim, who died at the scene as Bernardo Pacheco Alcala Jr., 27.

According to police, a person signaled patrol officers to the path around 1 a.m., where officers found Alcala injured. The officers and medics from Tucson Fire Department provided medical aid prior to his death.

Police say their investigation has led them to believe Alcala had been involved in an altercation prior to being stabbed, and that more people were likely present to witness the incident before they arrived.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information call 911 or 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are welcome.

