TPD: Man injured in stabbing near Oracle and Prince

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was injured after being stabbed in Tucson Sunday, police say.
Officers responded to a reported stabbing at Oracle and Prince roads, where an adult male was located with signs of sharp force trauma.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, there is no suspect in custody.
