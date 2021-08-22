Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Man injured in stabbing near Oracle and Prince

Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 15:28:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was injured after being stabbed in Tucson Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at Oracle and Prince roads, where an adult male was located with signs of sharp force trauma.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!