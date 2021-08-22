TPD: Man injured in stabbing near Oracle and Prince

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was injured after being stabbed in Tucson Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at Oracle and Prince roads, where an adult male was located with signs of sharp force trauma.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody.

