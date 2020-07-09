TPD: Man found dead with gunshot wounds on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's west side Wednesday.

According to a press release, officers were called to an apartment complex just after midnight in the 400 block of North Grande Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a man lying in a parking lot with signs of gunshot trauma.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as 50-year-old Danny Lee Jackson.

Details on this investigation are limited at this time. So far, TPD has learned a man and a woman flagged down a security guard to report the victim in the parking lot.

The security guard then called 9-1-1. Officers spoke with the security guard, but have not been able to locate the man or woman.

If you have any details on this case, call 88-CRIME.