TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting on Delano Street that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 123 W. Delano Street between Stone and Castro avenues around 12:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead at the scene.

There are no outstanding suspects, TPD says. There is no threat to the community.

No further information was immediately released.