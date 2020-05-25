TPD: Man dies after ATV crash near southside

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early morning Sunday on the southside.

Police say officers and Tucson Fire Department were called out to the area of the 800 block of West Calle Aragon for a report of a serious injury collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a parked car.

Upon arrival, TFD immediately rendered aid to the ATV driver, and took him to the hospital.

Before arriving at the hospital the man died in the ambulance, according to TPD.

He has been identified 23-year-old Jesus H. Lamadrid. Next of kin has been notified.

Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit detectives responded to the scene.

According to interviews and roadway evidence, it was determined Lamadrid was driving his 2008 Suzuki Quadsport westbound on Calle Arragon. Police say he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to TPD, Lamadrid lost control of the ATV and was thrown into the roadway. The ATV kept going westbound where it hit a parked car and then a wooden fence. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say there were no witnesses at the time of the crash, but friends of Lamadrid told police that he left a party on the ATV and when didn't come back they went looking for him, where they found him in the roadway.

Officers and TFD on scene reported smells of an odor of intoxicants coming from Lamadrid's breath.

Police saay friends from the party confirmed Lamadrid had been drinking alcohol before leaving the party.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.