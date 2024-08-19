TPD: Man arrested after fleeing street takeover in Midtown

A driver accused of participating in a street takeover in midtown, then fleeing from police, was arrested early Sunday morning.

According to a Tucson Police Department social media post, officers responded to a takeover, where people were doing donuts in the street in the area of East Prince Road and North First Avenue at around 2 a.m.

One driver, identified as 22-year-old Patrick Gratzer, allegedly fled when officers tried to stop them, was involved in a hit-and-run collision while fleeing and nearly struck a mother and child, TPD said.

Gratzer was located at a nearby residence, TPD said.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony endangerment and felony flight. His vehicle was impounded.

