TPD looking for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run near Drexel and Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a pedestrain hit and run.

According to TPD, the incident happened near Drexel and Park Tuesday morning.

BE ON THE LOOK OUT 👀



Detectives are looking for a vehicle involved in a H&R pedestrian collision near Drexel & Park this A.M.



Vehicle is poss a silver 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla missing a drivers side mirror &poss damage to fog light. Call 88-CRIME.



*Similar vehicle pictured. pic.twitter.com/FdhF3qVAFp — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 2, 2020

The vehicle is described as a silver 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla that has a missing driver's side mirror and a possibly damaged fog light.

If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.