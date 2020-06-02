Menu

TPD looking for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run near Drexel and Park

TPD looking for vehicle in hit and run
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 02, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a pedestrain hit and run.

According to TPD, the incident happened near Drexel and Park Tuesday morning.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla that has a missing driver's side mirror and a possibly damaged fog light.

If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.

