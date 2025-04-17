TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted two teen girls on Southwest side

Tucson Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted two teen girls in the Midvale Park area on Tucson's south-west side.

The girls reported to TPD that the man had assaulted them at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near South Springbrook Drive and West Maplewood Drive, according to a social media post from Tucson Police.

The teens were not injured and were able to run to safety, the post said.

Tucson Police could not find the suspect, but released images of the man captured on surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Tucson Police Department