TPD looking for missing man last seen on eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man who was reported missing Thursday.

According to TPD, 82-year-old David Freeland was last seen at 8 a.m. driving St. Josephs's Hospital (Broadway and Wilmot area).

He is driving a gray Chevy Avalanche with AZ license plate PAGCEO.

Police say he is wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.