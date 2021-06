TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a shooting Monday morning on Country Club between Fort Lowell and Glenn.

According to TPD, upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot trauma. He has since been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

TPD says the scene is active and is asking the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.