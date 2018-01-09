TPD investigating shooting in Rita Ranch

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
9:30 PM, Jan 8, 2018
2 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Rita Ranch at a car wash located at 7850 S. Rita Road Monday.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD, officers responded to a caller who said that a person was pointing a gun at them.

While interviewing the victim, the suspect approached them in a vehicle and began shooting at the officers and the victim.

Multiple people have since been detained.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top