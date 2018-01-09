TPD investigating shooting in Rita Ranch

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Rita Ranch at a car wash located at 7850 S. Rita Road Monday.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD, officers responded to a caller who said that a person was pointing a gun at them.

While interviewing the victim, the suspect approached them in a vehicle and began shooting at the officers and the victim.

Multiple people have since been detained.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story.