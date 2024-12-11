TPD investigating Midtown shooting death near 22nd Street and Tucson Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died this past weekend as a result of his injuries after being shot in Midtown on the morning of Nov. 23, according to a media release from Tucson Police Department.

TPD patrol officers found the victim, James Anthony Fraccaro, 49, after responding to a report of disorderly conduct near 22nd Street and Tucson Boulevard, around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, says the release.

Fraccaro was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say they were notified of his passing on Sunday, Dec. 8. According to the media release, he was receiving ongoing care for his gunshot injuries.

Part of TPD's initial investigation included witness interviews that led them to obtain a search warrant for a nearby smoke shop, according to the release. Police have not given the specific address or name of the smoke shop.

TPD says it is still seeking information about this case, and asks anyone with additional information to call 88-CRIME.