TPD investigating homicide near Broadway and Camino Seco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a homicide near Broadway and Camino Seco.
According to TPD, the incident was reported after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Detectives out east are investigating an early morning homicide near E. Broadway Blvd. & S. Camino Seco. The incident was reported to police just after 6 a.m., anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/GtHraP0mfA— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 14, 2021
No other information is available.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.
