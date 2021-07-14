Watch
TPD investigating homicide near Broadway and Camino Seco

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 12:27:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a homicide near Broadway and Camino Seco.

According to TPD, the incident was reported after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No other information is available.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN9.com for more updates.

