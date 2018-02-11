TPD investigating fatal pedestrian collision near Golf Links and Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police responded to reports of a pedestrian collision near E. Golf Links and S. Wilmot Road Sunday morning just before 1:30 a.m.

According to Sgt. Dugan with TPD, officers located a man in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. The man was immediately transported to the hospital and died shortly after arriving. He has been identified as 30-year-old Ivan Rodriguez.

Detectives learned a vehicle traveling eastbound on Golf Links noticed several pedestrians standing on the south side of the roadway and began to slow down. Detectives say as the driver got closer, Rodriguez attempted to cross the road in front the vehicle. The driver was unable to stop and hit him. The driver remained on scene and cooperated.

Dugan says speed was not a factor and the driver showed no signs of impairment. He also said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.