TPD investigating fatal motorcycle collision on Drexel between Tucson and Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a single motorcycle collision on Drexel between Tucson and Country Club that happened just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Bay with TPD says the rider of the motorcycle is an adult male.

Traffic is not affected due to the area already being under construction prior to the crash.

KGUN9 has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.