TPD investigating fatal motorcycle collision on Drexel between Tucson and Country Club

Joey Greaber
9:08 PM, Apr 3, 2018
Tucson Police are investigating a single motorcycle collision on Drexel between Tucson and Country Club that happened just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a single motorcycle collision on Drexel between Tucson and Country Club that happened just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Bay with TPD says the rider of the motorcycle is an adult male.

Traffic is not affected due to the area already being under construction prior to the crash.

