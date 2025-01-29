TPD investigating death of 39-year-old woman found near 21st and Euclid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman found in the wash near 21st Street and South Euclid Avenue on Monday, Jan. 27, according to a TPD media release.

According to the release, police responded to an initial report of a person found dead in the area of 22nd Street and South Park Avenue. Police have identified the woman as Andrea Marie Padilla, 39. They say they noticed signs of trauma on her body.

Detectives from TPD's Homicide Unit are investigating. According to the release, detectives have not yet identified a suspect. They ask that anyone with information call 911 or 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are welcome.

KGUN 9 will provide updates to this story as they become available from police.