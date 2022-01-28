TPD investigating a fatal pedestrian collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 10:38 p.m. traffic detectives responded to a fatal pedestrian collision on North Campbell Avenue. During their investigation, East Grant Road south to East Elm Street

During the investigation, TPD shut down the road from East Grant Road south to East Elm Street

Details are currently limited, but the pedestrian has been identified as a man.

Traffic Detectives are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision on N. Campbell Ave. The road is shut down from E. Grant Rd. south to E. Elm St. Please avoid the area for the next few hours. Details are limited, but the pedestrian has been identified as an adult male. pic.twitter.com/QoZNY9vTu3 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 28, 2022

KGUN 9 will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsrooms.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

