TPD investigating a fatal pedestrian collision

Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 08:42:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 10:38 p.m. traffic detectives responded to a fatal pedestrian collision on North Campbell Avenue. During their investigation, East Grant Road south to East Elm Street

During the investigation, TPD shut down the road from East Grant Road south to East Elm Street

Details are currently limited, but the pedestrian has been identified as a man.

KGUN 9 will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsrooms.

