Tucson Police detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 39-year-old male on Tucson's west side.

Mario Peter Vega was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital, at West Saint Mary's Road and North Silverbell Road, after being shot shortly before 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8.

TPD officers responded to the hospital and made contact with the person who drove the victim. Vega died from his injuries.

Detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.