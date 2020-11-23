TPD investigates deadly shooting on Tucson's south side, victim identified

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this month on Tucson's south side.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched on Nov. 15 to check a welfare call. The caller reported that he was in a verbal argument with another man and that he was following him in his vehicle.

Police say as the caller was following the man, he gave 9-1-1 dispatch the license plate of the suspect's vehicle, but a short time later he was no longer responding to dispatch.

During the 9-1-1 call, gunshots could be heard, according to TPD. Shortly after, 9-1-1 callers reported gunfire and said a vehicle crashed into a home in the 3000 Block of E. Via Genovesa near County Club and Drexel.

When officers responded, they found the victim, 30-year-old Luis Barraza-Bautista, in the driver's seat of the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Days later, Barraza-Bautista died from injuries.

"Through interviews, detectives learned that the victim, identified as 30-year-old Luis Barraza-Bautista, was involved in a verbal altercation at a nearby parking lot with the male suspect. After the altercation, the male suspect left the parking lot in a red pickup and was followed by Mr. Barraza-Bautista in his vehicle. During this time Mr. Barraza-Bautista was on the phone speaking with 911 communications until shots were fired. The suspect vehicle left the area prior to police arrival," TPD said.

Through further investigation, detectives identified 54-year-old Pedro Garcia Martinez as the suspect. Officers arrested him and took him into custody on aggravated assault charges.