TPD investigates crash at Prince and Fontana Ave.

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened near Prince Rd. and Fontana Ave. Tuesday.

TPD Sgt. Gradillas says to avoid the intersection until further notice.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

