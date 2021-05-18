TPD investigates crash at Prince and Fontana Ave.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened near Prince Rd. and Fontana Ave. Tuesday.
TPD Sgt. Gradillas says to avoid the intersection until further notice.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 18, 2021
Please avoid the intersection of N. Fontana Ave. and E. Prince Rd.
Officers are investigating a serious-injury single vehicle collision. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/7cHjmpTyIc