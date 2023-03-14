TPD investigates body found downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department investigates a body found near downtown Tucson.
The body was found at the Ronstadt Center on March 13.
No foul play is suspected at this time according to TPD.
Stay with KGUN9 for further updates.
