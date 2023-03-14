Watch Now
TPD investigates body found downtown Tucson

Posted at 9:42 PM, Mar 13, 2023
2023-03-14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department investigates a body found near downtown Tucson.

The body was found at the Ronstadt Center on March 13.

No foul play is suspected at this time according to TPD.

