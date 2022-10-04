TPD investigate threat made to Tucson High Magnet School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 'random' threat was made to the Tucson High School campus, says a TUSD representative.

On Oct. 3, a threat of an undisclosed nature was made to Tucson High Magnet School and the campus was placed in 'Safe and Secure mode.'

TUSD School Safety and Tucson police investigated the incident but determined there was no threat.

The school returned to normal schedules shortly after.