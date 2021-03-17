TPD increases DUI enforcement during St. Patrick's Day holiday

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — During the week of St. Patrick’s Day, the Tucson Police Department Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit will have increased DUI enforcement.

As part of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force 2021, there will be high visibility DUI efforts throughout the city between March 16-17, according to TPD. Officers will also be used in DUI saturation patrols, which is to help make drivers aware of the risk of driving impaired, and to avert impaired drivers and to investigate any impaired driving violations.

Saturation patrols are part of the department's effort to stop impaired driving, and to reduce injuries and deaths, TPD says.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded funds in support of conducting DUI saturation patrols and DUI Task Force operations.

In statement from TPD, in part, it reads: