TPD: Home invasion suspect arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police arrested a man connected to a home invasion robbery Monday.

The man arrested is 29-year-old Jonathan Huskey.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on the following charges.

Aggravated Assault

Robbery

Aggravated Robbery

Kidnapping

Burglary 1st Degree

Forgery

Theft of a Credit Card

According to a press release from TPD, the home invasion occurred on March 23, 2018, in the 5100 block of S. Liberty Ave. Huskey and another broke into the home and stole cash and credit cards from an elderly woman.

Huskey used the stolen credit cards at several different locations that same day.