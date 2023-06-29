Watch Now
TPD detectives investigating possible road rage incident on West Miracle Mile

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 29, 2023
Two suspects were detained this morning after Tucson Police officers witnessed a gun being fired from a vehicle in the 600 block of West Miracle Mile.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle at West Grant and North Oracle roads, where it was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Its occupants, a man and a woman, fled on foot, and were located and detained by TPD a short time later.

The male suspect was transported to the hospital.

The motive for the weapon discharge is still under investigation, according to TPD.

