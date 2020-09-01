TPD: Detectives investigate south side shooting as homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting as homicide that happened on the south side Sunday evening.

Police say officer were called out to an apartment complex located at 1951 East Benson Highway for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers began rendering aid until Tucson Fire medics arrived and took the victim to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Rudy R. Romero. Next of kin has been notified.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, after processing the scene and conducting witness interviews, detectives believe the shooting is not a random act.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.