Speedway and Mountain reopens after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Update: University of Arizona police say the intersection is back open.

Intersection all clear and opened. No further messages. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) March 12, 2021

Original story:

Tucson police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Speedway and Mountain Friday morning.

According to TPD, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officer Frank Magos says the vehicle drove into a nearby median.

All eastbound lanes of Speedway are currently blocked from Mountain.

Intersection closed avoid the area. Follow directions of first responders. Updates will follow. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) March 12, 2021

