Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Speedway and Mountain reopens after crash

Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 14:20:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Update: University of Arizona police say the intersection is back open.

Original story:

Tucson police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Speedway and Mountain Friday morning.

According to TPD, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officer Frank Magos says the vehicle drove into a nearby median.

All eastbound lanes of Speedway are currently blocked from Mountain.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more traffic alerts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.