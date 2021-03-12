Speedway and Mountain reopens after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Update: University of Arizona police say the intersection is back open.
Intersection all clear and opened. No further messages.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) March 12, 2021
Original story:
Tucson police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Speedway and Mountain Friday morning.
According to TPD, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officer Frank Magos says the vehicle drove into a nearby median.
All eastbound lanes of Speedway are currently blocked from Mountain.
Intersection closed avoid the area. Follow directions of first responders. Updates will follow.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) March 12, 2021
