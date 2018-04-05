TPD Chief Magnus, Council Member Durham to host community policing forum

TUCSON, Ariz. - Ward 3 Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus Thursday will host the Community Policing Forum: Strategies for Reducing Property Crime in our Community.

The forum will take place on Thursday, April 5, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Westside Police Service Center, 1310 W. Miracle Mile.

People who live in the area are encouraged to join the discussion on how to prevent property crimes. There also will be information about the police bike unit and the benefits of community policing in Ward 3.

As temperatures increase over the next several weeks, the Tucson Police Department would like to remind you to take the follow precautions as you enjoy the Spring: