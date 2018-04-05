TPD Chief Magnus, Council Member Durham to host community policing forum

TUCSON, Ariz. - Ward 3 Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus Thursday will host the Community Policing Forum: Strategies for Reducing Property Crime in our Community.
The forum will take place on Thursday, April 5, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Westside Police Service Center, 1310 W. Miracle Mile.
People who live in the area are encouraged to join the discussion on how to prevent property crimes. There also will be information about the police bike unit and the benefits of community policing in Ward 3.
As temperatures increase over the next several weeks, the Tucson Police Department would like to remind you to take the follow precautions as you enjoy the Spring:
Always keep your home's doors and windows locked when you go to bed or leave your house, even if you are leaving for a short period.
Secure all lawn and gardening equipment in your garage or a storage shed, and keep your garage doors closed at all times (even when you're doing work around the house).
Put all ladders and other tools back into a secure storage area after you use them.
Be aware of home improvements scams. If you did not solicit the contractor or salesman who shows up at your door unannounced, do not do business with that person.
Always remember to close your car windows, take any valuables out of your car, and lock your doors every time you exit your vehicle, even if your vehicle is parked in your driveway.
Get to know your neighbors! Let a trusted neighbor know if you are planning to travel this spring. Neighbors who know each other look out for each other.