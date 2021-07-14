TPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in midtown wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, upon arriving just before 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of E. Grant Rd., officers and fire personnel located a bicyclist with life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died. TPD identified him Wednesday as 56-year-old John Winston Abbey.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision, but the person was later located in the area of Grant and Columbus.

After conducting interviews, TPD learned that the driver, 24-year-old Nicolas Daniel Jesse Tope, struck the bicyclist in an area where three lanes merge into two on Grant Rd.

Tucson Police Department

"An officer from the DUI Unit responded and evaluated the driver of the Kia. The officer determined he was impaired at the time of the collision," TPD said.

Tope was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and for leaving the scene of a fatal collision.