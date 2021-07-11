TPD: Bicyclist dies after crash on Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist July 2.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of S. Alvernon Wy. and E. Juarez St. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a bicyclist, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics were rendering aid to the bicyclist, then took the bicyclist to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the bicyclist as as 55-year-old Russell Paul Williamson.

Through further investigation and interviews, and video footage from a nearby business, it was determined that Williamson was riding his bicycle southbound on Alvernon, entering a left turn onto eastbound Jaurez, according to TPD. While Williamson was turning, a white 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling northbound.

Police say in efforts to swerve around the pickup, Williamson was struck.

The driver remained on scene and it was determined that driver of the F-150 was not impaired at the time of the crash, police say.

On July 11, officers were informed Williamson had died form his injuries. Next of kin was notified.

There have been no charges or citations issued.