TPD arrests man who attacked elderly woman with metal pipe during robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department has arrested a man who hit a 77-year-old woman with a metal pipe during a robbery at a Peter Piper Pizza in April of this year.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Tucson, do you remember this case from April 21, 2020? Thanks to the Tucson Police Department Crime Lab, we arrested this suspect today. https://t.co/fRS3RxDCQl — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) October 20, 2020

TPD's robbery unit says it happened on Tuesday, April 27, at the Peter Piper Pizza at 12th and Ajo. The woman was hit with the pipe as she was leaving the building and the suspect ran off with her property.

Police say the victim was carrying two pizzas at the time of the incident. Her head was injured in the attack, but police say she declined hospital transport.

KGUN9 spoke with the victim weeks after the incident occurred.

"I thought somebody was opening the door for me," she said. "And I turned to say thank you, and I saw this rather short male, rather aged, with an ugly, ugly look on his face and I knew I was in trouble."

