TPD arrests man on suspicion of attempted sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl

Tucson Police arrested A 27-year-old man on May 9, on suspicion of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and aggravated luring of a minor.

According to a news release from TPD, the man, identified as Jesus Nicholas Hoyos, began communicating with a police decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl, on May 7. Over the next two days, Hoyos allegedly detailed specific sex acts he wanted to perform with the girl. He also allegedly sent nude images of himself to the girl, the news release said.

Hoyos made arrangements to meet the girl at a park to engage in sex acts, the news release said. He was taken into custody upon arrival.