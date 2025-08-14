TPD arrests man involved in fatal car crash on Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, Tucson Police arrested the driver involved in a single-vehicle car crash that resulted in the death of the passenger, a 24-year-old woman.

The crash happened early Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Roger Road. Tucson Fire responded to the call and provided medical attention to both the driver and the passenger. The passenger, Inez Marie Romero, was declared dead at the scene after being ejected from the car. The driver, 26-year-old Timothy Ray Munoz, was transported to Banner University Medical Center for evaluation, while detectives investigated the scene.

TPD says witnesses and roadway evidence indicate that Munoz was speeding in his Tahoe when he lost control. The car then hit a curb and drove across the road, ultimately hitting a block wall and coming to a stop on top of a parked car in someone's yard.

TPD says an officer from the DUI Unit responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Tahoe was impaired at the time of the collision.

On Wednesday, officers from the Operations Division West Community Response Team contacted Munoz at his home and arrested him. Munoz is being charged with 2nd Degree Murder and felony Criminal Damage. He's being held on a $750,000 bond at the Pima County Jail. This investigation is ongoing.



