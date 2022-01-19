Watch
TPD: Arrests made after fentanyl and guns found in months-long investigation

Tucson Police/Twitter
After nearly a seven month-long investigation, Tucson Police were able to seize drugs and guns.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jan 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After nearly a seven month-long investigation, Tucson Police were able to seize drugs and guns.

The investigation began in July 2021 after a community complaint near Alvernon Way in midtown Tucson, according to the department. The investigation was completed January 14, 2022, during which 6 guns, 3,000 fentanyl pills, over 4 ounces of meth, cocaine and heroin were all relinquished.

Police say following multiple warrants served, 32-year-old Joshua Martin Nunley was charged with 5 counts narcotic drug possession, 5 counts narcotic drug for sale, 1 counts of dangerous drug possession, 1 count of dangerous drug for sale, 2 counts of transferring narcotics, 1 count of child abuse, and 1 count of trafficking in stolen property.

Additionally, during the course of the investigation, other arrests were made; however, Nunley was considered the main suspect, police say.

The investigation was completed by Midtown/Community Response Team.

