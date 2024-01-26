Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD arrests 17-year-old on suspicion of first degree murder

Accused of killing 18-year-old at Manuel Herrera Jr. Park
TPD
KGUN
Tucson Police Department
TPD
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 11:02:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police released an update to a homicide investigation after 18-year-old Daniel Anthony Arriaga was shot and killed.

TPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting and unresponsive man at Manuel Herrera Jr, Park on January 17th.

Officers found Arriaga in a car and began rendering aid until Tucson Fire arrived. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his wounds two days later.

Homicide detectives found evidence pointing to a 17-year-old suspect. An arrest warrant was issued, and the suspect was arrested on January 24 on suspicion of first degree murder and attempted robbery.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

TPD said the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information you can use 88-crime to report anonymously.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood