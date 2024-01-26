TPD arrests 17-year-old on suspicion of first degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police released an update to a homicide investigation after 18-year-old Daniel Anthony Arriaga was shot and killed.

TPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting and unresponsive man at Manuel Herrera Jr, Park on January 17th.



Officers found Arriaga in a car and began rendering aid until Tucson Fire arrived. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his wounds two days later.

Homicide detectives found evidence pointing to a 17-year-old suspect. An arrest warrant was issued, and the suspect was arrested on January 24 on suspicion of first degree murder and attempted robbery.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

TPD said the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information you can use 88-crime to report anonymously.