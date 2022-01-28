TPD arrest homicide suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Jan. 24th Police say a man was killed at a building complex on Wetmore Road. After further review Homicide Detectives have identified and charged 23-year-old Daniel Noel Rodriguez for the murder of 48-year-old Rafael Martinez.

Detectives learned that Mr. Martinez and Rodriguez had met earlier in the day. Mr. Martinez and Rodriguez went to an apartment complex on E. Wetmore Rd. Where they became involved in a physical confrontation which then lead to the death of Mr. Martinez.

On Jan. 27th TPD located 23-year-old Daniel Noel Rodriguez near Downtown Tucson. Daniel is currently being held in the Pima County Jail.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

