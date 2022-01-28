Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD arrest homicide suspect

Police investigating Wetmore Road killing
items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 15:11:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Jan. 24th Police say a man was killed at a building complex on Wetmore Road. After further review Homicide Detectives have identified and charged 23-year-old Daniel Noel Rodriguez for the murder of 48-year-old Rafael Martinez.

Detectives learned that Mr. Martinez and Rodriguez had met earlier in the day. Mr. Martinez and Rodriguez went to an apartment complex on E. Wetmore Rd. Where they became involved in a physical confrontation which then lead to the death of Mr. Martinez.

On Jan. 27th TPD located 23-year-old Daniel Noel Rodriguez near Downtown Tucson. Daniel is currently being held in the Pima County Jail.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!