TPD: 1 man shot and injured in parking lot outside Park Place Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was injured in a shooting near Broadway Boulevard in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.
Officers responded to the Dillard's parking lot located at 5890 E Broadway Boulevard at around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Tucson Police.
One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say no suspect(s) are in custody at this time.
Police say it does not appear to be a random act.
