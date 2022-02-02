TPD: 1 man shot and injured in parking lot outside Park Place Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was injured in a shooting near Broadway Boulevard in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the Dillard's parking lot located at 5890 E Broadway Boulevard at around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Tucson Police.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say no suspect(s) are in custody at this time.

Police say it does not appear to be a random act.

