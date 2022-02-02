Watch
TPD: 1 man shot and injured in parking lot outside Park Place Mall

No one is in custody at this time, police say
One man injured in shooting near Broadway Boulevard in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 22:12:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was injured in a shooting near Broadway Boulevard in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the Dillard's parking lot located at 5890 E Broadway Boulevard at around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Tucson Police.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say no suspect(s) are in custody at this time.

Police say it does not appear to be a random act.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

