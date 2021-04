TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Speedway Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting on Speedway Boulevard at the Wildcat Smoke Shop (3457 E Speedway Blvd) where one adult male was injured, police say. The condition of his injuries are unknown at this time.

TPD says no arrests have been made.

No further details were immediately released.