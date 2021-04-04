TPD: 1 dead after crash on Camino Seco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Camino Seco March 25.

Officers responded to the intersection of S. Camino Seco and E. Old Spanish Trail for a report of a serious-injury crash involving two vehicles, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a male passenger had been ejected from one of the vehicles involved.

Police say Tucson Fire medics responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the man, where he was then taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was learned that a white 2004 Dodge Stratus was traveling at a high-rate of speed northbound on Camino Seco and as the Stratus reached the intersection at Old Spanish Trail, the traffic signal turned red for northbound and southbound traffic, TPD says. The Stratus traveled into the intersection, and a black 2007 Toyota Camry crossed into the intersection going westbound.

Police say the Stratus was unable to avoid striking the front bumper of the Camry, ultimately losing control of the vehicle and continued northbound, hitting multiple curbs.

The vehicle then left the roadway, and eventually came to a stop, TPD says. Before coming to the stop, the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say a DUI officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Stratus was not impaired at the time of the crash.

On April 2, TPD was informed the passenger had died from his injuries. He was identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Paul Brien. Next of kin was notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.