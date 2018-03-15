Town of Marana hiring lifeguards for pool season

Brooke Long
3:32 PM, Mar 15, 2018
MARANA, Ariz. - The Town of Marana is hiring lifeguards for their summer pool season. 

They need a head lifeguard and regular lifeguards. 

Applicants who want to be considered will need to attend an orientation and commit to working the entire pool season (May - October).

Regular lifeguards will get paid $10.50 / hour. 

The head lifeguard makes between $10.71 and $16.57 / hour. 

The Town of Marana is offering lifeguard training and refreshers for anyone who needs to get caught up to speed. 

Information about the jobs and how to apply is available on the Town of Marana website.

