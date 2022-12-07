Town of Marana has increase in shoppers from Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A study from the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management shows tourism from Mexico in southern Arizona is up compared to last year.

"At any time on a weekend you walk through the parking lot, you'll see quite a few Sonora plates," Curt Woody, Marna Director for Economic Development and Tourism said. "So that's a very big revenue generator for the town to have the Hispanic travelers come up to our area."

Retailers in Marana, Tucson and even Nogales look forward to the flow of money coming across our borders, especially during the holidays.

"Retail sales tax drives our revenues. Here at the town we do not have a property tax," Woody said. "They come up and they can stay in the hotels right across the Premium Outlets such as the Hampton Inn or any of the other limited service hotels down at Cortaro and so we want to draw them in to not only shop, but to dine in and spend a little time and recreate within the town over a long weekend."

According to the Eller College of Management, Mexican tourism was up around 11% in September and the average tourist from Mexico spends around $343 a day in southern Arizona—a trend many towns like Marana are trying to keep pushing forward.

"We also do outreach into the Mexico City area. We've noticed that the metrics on our website show that Mexico City, along with several others across the border there, are pretty heavy at hitting on our website every month," Woody said.