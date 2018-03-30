Town hall to discuss possible water rate hikes

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Thursday, Tucson Water representatives met with members of the community to get their input on the recommendation to increase water prices over the next several years.

Tucson Water is making the recommendation to the City Council and Mayor to raise prices over the span of 4 years, beginning in fiscal year 2019, and finishing in fiscal year 2022.

Average monthly bill for a residential home is at $35.20 right now. Tucson Water recommendation to City would gradually bring it up to $47.54 by 2022 @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/V44qyWPLee — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) March 30, 2018

Current data shows the average residential customer pays $35.20 a month for water. The recommendation would go as follows:

FY 2019: $37.97/month

FY 2020: $41.05/month

FY 2021: $44.38/month

FY 2022: $47.54/month

At the town hall meeting, many in the audience wanted to know why rates are increasing, when they increased 2 years ago. Tucson Water Deputy Director Silvia Amparano explained it's a mix of several reasons.

"We have to pay for costs that are out of our control, such as the increasing debt service for previous bonds, the purchase of Colorado River water," Amparano said. "Investments that we want to make to improve customer service in other areas of the utility, as well as make up for the declining water sales and the revenues we see from that."

Happening Now: The first of three town halls to discuss the proposed water rate increase. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/qi87IAJhIp — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) March 30, 2018

There will be two more town hall meetings, open to the public. The next one is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 at the Miller-Golf Links Library Meeting Room at 5:45 p.m., and the final one is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at the Tucson Parks and Recreation Meeting Room at 5:45 p.m.

There will be a public hearing on the matter on May 22.

For the full presentation, click here.