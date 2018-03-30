Town hall to discuss possible water rate hikes

Current data shows the average residential customer pays $35.20 a month for water. The recommendation would go as follows:
FY 2019: $37.97/month
FY 2020: $41.05/month
FY 2021: $44.38/month
FY 2022: $47.54/month
At the town hall meeting, many in the audience wanted to know why rates are increasing, when they increased 2 years ago. Tucson Water Deputy Director Silvia Amparano explained it's a mix of several reasons.
"We have to pay for costs that are out of our control, such as the increasing debt service for previous bonds, the purchase of Colorado River water," Amparano said. "Investments that we want to make to improve customer service in other areas of the utility, as well as make up for the declining water sales and the revenues we see from that."
There will be two more town hall meetings, open to the public. The next one is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 at the Miller-Golf Links Library Meeting Room at 5:45 p.m., and the final one is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at the Tucson Parks and Recreation Meeting Room at 5:45 p.m.
There will be a public hearing on the matter on May 22.