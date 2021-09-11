Tower Climb in Tucson to remember victims of 9/11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — People across the country are remembering the victims of 9/11 in different ways. Here in Tucson, nearly 2,000 people signed-up to climb stairs at the Tucson Convention Center this morning.

"I think it's important as you walk those stairs to connect with that person and we always say never forget but it's really, we remember you," Barrett Baker, a Battalion Chief with the Tucson Fire Department said.

Baker was joined by a number of other firefighters. Many of them wearing all of their equipment during the climb. Other first responders joined the climb as well.

"Events like these pay tribute to the fallen and those that have dedicated everything to protecting others," Matthew Rosenberg, who was a medic at the Pentagon during 9/11 attack, said. "It also serves as a way to pass the torch to the next generation of people who are going to serve and protect us when we need them."

Community members from all over Tucson and beyond showed up to partake in the climb. One of the organizers, Rob Brandt, said the day is about unity.

"People were scared. People were angry." Brandt said. "But we came together, and we treated each other better."

They organizers hope to have another event next year.

